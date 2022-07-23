Mizoram : Assam Rifles Hosts First-Ever ‘Ex-Servicemen Rally’ In Aizawl; Delivering Spot Assistance To Army Veterans 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Assam Rifles today conducted the first-ever joint Ex-Servicemen Rally for Army and Assam Rifles veterans at Assam Rifles Ground in Aizawl. The Rally was presided over by Director General of Assam Rifles- Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM.

The Rally, which is also a first major rally post COVID-19 outbreak, witnessed nearly 800 attendees- 429 retired servicemen from Indian Army and 56 ex-servicemen from Assam Rifles, 7 Veer Naris, 66 Widows and 250 serving soldiers from Mizoram.

It aimed to reach out to the Ex–servicemen, Veer Naris, widows and their Next-of-Kin from Mizoram, thereby ensuring their comprehensive welfare.

During the rally, a number of specialized medical facilities like – Medical, Eye and Dental checkup were made available to the attending Ex – Servicemen and their dependents.

In order to address the grievances of Ex-Servicemen, “A Grievance redressal cell and various stalls” by representatives of Pay Account Office, Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Association (ARESA), ECHS Centre, Station Headquarters, Sainik Welfare Department, Records Office, State Bank of India, other PSU Banks, Common Service Centre (CSC), were established at the rally site. A total of 55 grievances were recorded out of which 39 were resolved on the spot.

Realizing the need and importance of financial management as well as employment opportunities for the Ex-Servicemen and their families, stalls by State Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture, Aizawl District Legal Services Authority, telecom operators that included Reliance Jio/ Airtel/ BSNL were also established to provide on the spot assistance to the Ex-servicemen.

Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles addressed and felicitated Veer Naris and interacted with the Ex-Servicemen.

The iconic event also witnessed enthusiastic and colorful events that included Dance Performance by local Cultural Troupe, Song performances by local Mizoram singers and a Pipe Band Display playing patriotic tunes.

Besides, the rally also provided an excellent opportunity to the veterans of the two Forces. i.e Army and Assam Rifles who while in service had served together in the NE to bond once again.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifices of their Veterans and Veer Naris. Assam Rifles has a Glorious history of more than 187 years in the North East.

Assam Rifles has 31 Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Centres (ARESA) across the country for the benefit of the Ex-Servicemen, of which, two are located at Aizawl and Lunglei in Mizoram.

The paramilitary troop has also sanctioned numerous grants that includes medical, funeral, education and old age grant to its veterans and their families. In the last one year, a total aid worth Rs 11 Lakhs were provided to the veterans of Mizoram.