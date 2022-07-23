Sikkim Government Intends To Boost Education Sector Via Diverse Schemes; Assist Underprivileged Students : Education Minister 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Education Minister – K.N. Lepcha today attended the ’75th anniversary’ of the establishment of Dikling Government Senior Secondary School at its school auditorium hall in Dikling.

This program commenced with the flagging-off ceremony of CM’s 1 Mile run and then laying-of the foundation stone of Prakash Dwar (Jubilee Gate) by the Hon’ble Education Minister.

The programme also featured the inauguration ceremony of ‘Prakash Mahotsav 2022’, scheduled to take place from July 22 to December 22, under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Prakash Mahotsav’ is an initiative undertaken by Dikling Senior Secondary School to celebrate its 75th anniversary of establishment; similar to the nation commemorating 75 years of Independence.

The celebrations included felicitation of eminent personalities for their dedication and exceptional skills.

The Education Minister in his speech extended his warm greetings towards school officials on the occasion of 75th anniversary of establishment of Dikling Senior Secondary School.

Besides, Lepcha also highlighted various educational schemes, including the agreement inked between the state government and the Sikkim Manipal Medical College in Tadong for 50 fully-free and 30 fully-paid MBBS seats.

Rhenock legislator – B.K. Khatiwara appreciated the cultural programme in various traditional costumes which sends the message of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In addition, he added that our biggest development is celebrating the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in harmony with all the communities of Sikkim. He thanked the Education minister as well for attending the programme on behalf of Pakyong District.

During the programme, there was also the launching of the school e-magazine “UDAY” initiated by Dikling Senior Secondary School through the hands of the Education Minister. The celebrations also included colourful displays of art in the form of traditional dance and songs.

The day saw the presence of District Collector-Shri Tashi Chophel, Ms. Pavitra Sharma, ADC (Dev) Pakyong, SP Pakyong, SDM (HQ), SDM Pakyong, SDM Gangtok, Panchayat members, concerned Govt officials, school Principal, teachers, students and the general public.