Tripura : Regional Coordination Meeting Held In Agartala; Addressing Measures To Combat Drug Abuse, Insurgency  

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2022 : A regional coordination meeting was held in hybrid mode on Friday last at Police Headquarters of Tripura in Agartala which was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim under the chairmanship of V S Yadav, Director General of Police, Tripura.

The meeting was also attended by Director, North Eastern Police Academy, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi, Inspector Generals of Border Security Force, Tripura Frontier, Central Reserve Police Force, Tripura Sector and Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, Agartala.

In a press communique, a senior official of the state police administration on Saturday said “The matter like illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, countering terrorist activities, tackling organized crime, sharing intelligence, fundamentalist activities, capacity building, police modernisation etc. were discussed. It was resolved to work together to build peace and tranquillity in the North Eastern region.”

In addition, in view of prevalence of increased drug abuse in North Eastern region, Dr. Atul Ambekar who is renowned expert in the area of drug abuse was requested to deliver a talk. Dr. Ambekar is a Professor and in-charge of National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi. He discussed on various issues to tackle the drug abuse problem and in formulating drug control policies in the region.

It was decided to have more frequent interactions and coordination among the North Eastern States. It is expected that this will result in better policing in the region.