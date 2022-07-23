Tripura To Host ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ From July 25-30; Highlighting Key Achievements Under Power Sector 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2022 : Commemorating the 75 years of Independence under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Ministry of Power and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) is gearing-up to organize a ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ in all the 8 districts of Tripura from July 25-30.

The Bijli Mahotsav will be used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the central Governments and will highlight the key achievements of the power sector of India.

In a press communique, TSECL informed that the ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ is celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala Bhavishya Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.

In Tripura, Bijli Mahotsav will be celebrated along 16 locations, spanned over the eight district, in presence of number of dignitaries ensuring the COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks, etc.

Each district level programme will be of 90 minutes duration consisting of various sub events like-welcome of guests and lighting of lamp, address by the District Nodal officer, District Collector and Chief Guest, Beneficiary Testimonials on Electrification scheme, Film on Universal Household Electrification (REC); Village Electrification (REC); Distribution System Strengthening (PFC); Capacity Addition (NTPC): One Nation One Grid (PGCIL); Renewable Energy (SECI); Tripura Renewable Energy Development (TREDA); Consumer Rights (PFC), Nukkad Natak Performance on the themes of Energy conservation and Household electrification, Cultural Performance, Vote of Thanks by CEO Zilla Parishad.

With a view to organizing these programmes successfully, two meetings were held today; one at the chamber of the Secretary (Power) here and other at the chamber of the Managing Director, TSECL here.

Celebration of Bijli Mahotsav will culminate with the Grand Finale event which will be held in hybrid mode across 100 locations of the country; of which two locations will be from Tripura namely – Dhalai district and West Tripura district.

During the Grand Finale event, PM Modi might interact with the beneficiaries of the centrally-sponsored schemes, such as – Saubhagya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), etc.