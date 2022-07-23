Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils ‘Vaccination Centre For Children’; Launches ‘Bal Raksha Mobile App’ 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal today inaugurated the ‘Vaccination Centre for Children’ at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

He also launched the ‘Bal Raksha Mobile Application’, which aims to raise awareness on paediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents.

The app will also collect feedback from parents regarding the impact of the kit on their children’s health and immunity.

During the ceremony, Sonowal also paid his tributes to Late Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who served as H.O.D at Shalya Tantra Department of AIIA, before he lost his life due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Addressing the students at the Institute, Sonowal noted how Ayurveda has presently gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies.

Meanwhile, the Director of AIIA – Dr. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, along with other faculty members welcomed the Union Minister on his arrival.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote “Glad to inaugurate the Vaccination Centre for children and launch the Bal Raksha mobile app at All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi.”

“@AIIA_NDelhi is a premier institute that is rendering great service to the people. Interacted with the staff and urged all to carry forward their wonderful efforts.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the AIIA – an autonomous organization under Ministry of Ayush, aims at bringing synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology.

The Institute has 12 specialty departments, 30 OPD units with state-of-the-art inter-disciplinary research laboratories and an international collaborative centre for global promotion and research in Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is the oldest system of medicine and health science dating back to more than 3,000 years. During the unprecedented times of COVID-19, AIIA played a major role by treating patients at the Covid Healthcare Centre in sync with its mission of ‘care with compassion’.