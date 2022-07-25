Ace Pugilist-Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Mental Harassment; Says Coach Denied Entry Into CWG Village 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist & ace pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain has complained of partiality and discrimination towards her two coaches. Among them, one is Sandhya Gurung (Dronacharya awardee) who hails from Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote “With a heavy heart, I inform of the mental harassment been faced just days before the commencement of ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’. My preparations for the event is constantly impacted after two of my coaches, who helped me clinch the historic medal in Tokyo, being removed without explanations.”

Lovlina further alleged that her coach Sandhya Gurung is unable to gain entry into the CWG village and that her training has stopped just eight days before the start of the games.

“This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Its worthy to note that Gurung, a former national-level boxer and Borgohain’s coach, has closely observed her journey, and the transformation Lovlina went through.

A national-level boxer, Gurung won a bronze medal in the National Championships, and finished up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.