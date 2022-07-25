Arunachal Governor Pays Tributes To Kargil War-Heroes 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ held on July 26 annually, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) has paid tributes to the Kargil war heroes, saluting the courage, patriotism and sacrifice of the gallant men of the Indian Armed Forces who valiantly fought and liberated the Indian Territory, in the high altitude area of Kargil Mountains, which were perfidiously occupied by the Pakistan Army.

“On this day, the people of India stand in salute to those martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of our Motherland,” he said.

“Our brave soldiers fought with grit and guts for the territorial integrity of the Nation. The vigour and valour of the Indian Army in the Kargil War has been unparalleled. The whole nation stands beholden to the Kargil Heroes of the Indian Army,” – he further added.

The Governor further noted that Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26, every year to mark the victory at the end of the 83 day Kargil War, on the same date in 1999.

“I join my fellow citizens of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War. I am sanguine, Kargil Vijay Diwas will continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism and spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the Nation, amongst our countrymen always and every time,” the Governor said in his message.