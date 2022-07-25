Assam Minister – Jayanta Malla Baruah Reviews Flood Situation In Barak Valley 

Assam Minister - Jayanta Malla Baruah during in-depth discussion with officials to study flood scenario in Barak Valley

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Assam Tourism and Public Health Engineering Department – Jayanta Malla Baruah today assessed the flood situation in Barak Valley; and the relief efforts being provided to the affected people.

Baruah, who is on a three-day visit to Barak Valley, also took account of the government grants being provided to flood-ravaged victims.

Officials from the Water Resources Department were directed to initiate requisite measures for preventing any flood-like situations in the upcoming days.

In order to unclog drains and address the challenge of water-logging, Baruah noted that more advanced equipment will be provided to civic authorities.

The further line of action was thoroughly discussed with the concerned officials.

He advised initiating required action to clear canals and enhance public awareness to address the issue of littering, which clogs drains.

Baruah further announced that schools damaged by flooding will receive assistance from the state administration.

He requested information on post-flood illnesses and medical clinics set up for those affected; and also directed the Veterinary Department to obtain necessary cattle medications, organize health camps, if necessary.

Legislators from the Valley, including Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihirkanti Som, Kaushik Rai, Khaliluddin Majumder, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and other senior officials were present in the meeting.