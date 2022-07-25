COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 24 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 361 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 24 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,337.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 361 active cases, while 64,680 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 12,80,622 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 17.78 lakh people have been inoculated so far; informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.