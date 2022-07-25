COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 36 New Cases; 57.14% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 36 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 57.14%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 904. While, a total of 2,31,714 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 708 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 63 samples were tested on July 24, 2022, out of which 20 samples belonged to males, while 16 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,30,102. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 36 positive cases.