COVID-19 Update : Sikkim Logs 50 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 1,130

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim today registered 50 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 41,256. While, the positivity rate stands at 21.27 per cent.

The death toll remained unchanged at 468, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim currently have 1,130 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,884 persons have recuperated from the infection so far, and 774 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,53,971 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date; further added the bulletin.