Democracy Without Independent Judiciary Is Hollow : Gauhati HC’s Justice N Kotiswar Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati HC’s Justice N Kotiswar Singh noted that “Democracy without an independent judiciary is hollow”.

Addressing the foundation-laying of a court-cum-office building of the Gauhati bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Justice Singh stressed on the significance of having specialized understanding of rules & regulations in service concerns for practice in the tribunal, which is generally uncommon in HC.

The Chairperson of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) – Manjula Das laid the foundation stone; according to a statement by the Union Personnel Ministry.

Singh and K R Surana, both sitting judges, and Justice B K Sharma, a retired judge of Gauhati HC, were also present at the function.

The tribunal’s Guwahati bench adjudicates the service matters of not only the Central government civilian employees in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh but also of the staffers of the notified organizations posted in this region.

The CAT’s Guwahati bench has operated out of a rented premises on Rajgarh Road, ever since it was established. It is in disrepair and lacks the basic amenities for effective functioning of the bench.

“Therefore, the stakeholders were demanding for the bench to have its own office/court facility with enough room and other cutting-edge amenities. With this foundation stone-laying ceremony, it will be realized in the near future,” – informed the official statement.