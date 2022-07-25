Manipur : 120-Ft-Tall Effigy Of ‘Sagol Kangjei’ On Verge Of Completion; Upholds Historical Significance Of Polo Sport 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today informed that the 120-feet-effigy of Sagol Kangjei (Polo) player at Heingang hill, the shrine of Ibudhou Marjing in Imphal East, has reached its final stage of completion.

It aims to uphold the great religious and mythological significance linked with the sport.

This gigantic Polo statue located above the hill top of Ebudhou Marjing hills, a semi-god who started Sagol Kangjei (polo) will popularize Manipur – the birthplace of polo sport. Besides, implementing the project will enhance tourist footfall, thereby generating employment opportunities for the local populace.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Sagol Kangjei (Polo); Manipur’s gift to the world. Happy to see the 12 ft tall statue of Sagol Kangjei player, riding a Pony horse, at its final stage of completion. This statue will further popularise the origin of Polo to the world.”

In the 1850s, the British observed Manipuris play a sport using a pony and a hockey-like stick. Influenced by the game, Britishers later formed a polo club in Silchar.

It is believed that the Manipur King – Kanba invented the game in the 14th century BC. While, the first polo match was conducted in 33 AD by King Nongda.