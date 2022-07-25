Meghalaya : BJP Leader Accused Of Running “Brothel” Flees To Delhi; Evading Arrest 

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a “brothel” in Tura and involving into “nefarious acts” has now fled to New Delhi, in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to the West Garo Hills Police, the security personnel failed to nab the politician by a whisker, as Bernard quietly boarded a Delhi-bound flight from Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Saturday evening.

Its worthy to note that nearly six children were rescued and 73 people were apprehended from a farmhouse – ‘Rimpu Bagan’ owned by the militant-turned-politician Marak.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills district – Vivekanand Singh, “Six minors – four boys and two girls have been rescued from the location. They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution.”

During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found. Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, and the farmhouse incorporated of 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022.

However, Marak – an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, denying the allegation of running a “brothel”.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.