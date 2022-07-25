Meghalaya Congress Demands Independent Probe Into “Nefarious Acts” At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse 

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s opposition Congress party has demanded an independent probe into the “nefarious acts” been initiated at the farmhouse of the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak.

According to the state Congress Vice-President – Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, the police raid at Marak’s farmhouse is just the “tip-off the iceberg of what possibly could be laying beneath the dark underbelly of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

“Therefore, this sudden raid at Marak’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura is a coverup for all the misdeeds of the government for the past 5 years. Its impossible to merely believe that the Home Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui and the police did not know about Marak’s activities,” – asserted Lyngdoh.

“Further, what must not be allowed to go abegging are questions which the Chief Minister (Conrad Sangma) has to answer. All these were happening under the very nose of the Chief Minister,” – the senior Congress leader alleged.

Its worthy to note that nearly six children were rescued and 73 people were apprehended from a “brothel” allegedly run by the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, in Tura on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces raided a farmhouse – ‘Rimpu Bagan’ owned by the militant-turned-politician Marak.

“Six minors – four boys and two girls have been rescued from the location. They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution,” – informed the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills district – Vivekanand Singh.

All the children were handed-over to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and requisite actions, in accordance with the law. During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found, he added.

Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, and added that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms.

However, Marak – an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, denying the allegation of running a “brothel”.