Meghalaya : Legislator – Gigur Myrthong Appointed Advisor To Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has appointed the National People’s Party (NPP) legislator – Gigur Myrthong, as the Adviser to the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, the appointment has been implemented “with perks and facilities under Category “A+” as specified in Finance (A.F.) Department’s O.M.No.FEM.44/2003/ Pt.II/155 dated September 20, 2010 with effect from July 15, 2022.”

“This was informed by the Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Chief Minister’s Secretariat,” – the notification further reads.