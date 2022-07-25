Mizoram CM Takes Stock Of Various Developmental Projects At Serchhip District  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today visited the proposed new building site of Serchhip District Hospital and PWD office complex.

While inspecting the proposed hospital site, the Chief Minister stated that the new Serchhip District Hospital building will be constructed at Bukpui to avoid inconvenience in the functioning of the current hospital.

Zoramthanga stated that a sum of Rs. 20 crores for the building construction will be funded by Power Grid Corporation of India; and the quarter and road construction cost worth of Rs. 13 crores will be sponsored by the state administration.

Chief Minister also visited the site for the extension of Serchhip Bazar, and the site of SDO quarter at New Serchhip PWD Complex.