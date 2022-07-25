PM Modi Receives Extensive Information About Development Projects Initiated Across Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2022 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the development projects of the respective states from the Chief Ministers (CMs) and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) of the BJP-ruled states on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – JP Nadda, Union Minister – Bhupendra Yadav, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and heads of the Good Governance Cell.

It was attended by the Chief Minister of the Tripura Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. They shared detailed information about the development activities of the state to the Prime Minister. The information on the implementation of central schemes in the state during the last four and a half years is being presented. The CM and Deputy CM also informs about the steps taken for public welfare.

The Prime Minister has been briefed on what is going to be the outline of the government’s work in the coming days. In order to eliminate infrastructural deficiencies or weak points, the Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister’s help.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized on proper and speedy implementation of central projects as soon as possible. In this day’s meeting, Modi, Nadda also inquired about the organizational situation.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of eighteen BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basbaraj Busmai, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present in the meeting.