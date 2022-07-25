Tripura : DSTE Inks Pact With NESAC For Extensive Utilization Of Space Technology Along Developmental Projects 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2022 : Tripura’s Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE) and North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday for extensive utilization of Space Technology along development planning in various sectors across the state.

As Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma had to rush to New Delhi, the DSTE Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty executed the official proceeding of signing MoU with the NESAC Director SP Agarwal at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala on Monday.

Altogether, 21 projects were proposed by DSTE to the NESAC while 20 innovative projects worth Rs 4.23 crore have been approved under various departments of Tripura which will be completed within a three years period.

Addressing the gathering, Chakraborty said “Tripura has abundance of resources available but the state failed scientific utilization of those resources as it was lagging behind technologically. Several states in the country have already reached an advanced stage in terms of rational use of technology for resource management. Already projects are going on, while with the signing of MoU, there will be a spirit of better and quick implementation in the state.”

“Tripura has resources, but mapping of those has not been there at the desired level. In this North Eastern region, this is an opportunity as NESAC had established here and signed MoU with different states. This will give a fillip to the development as we have resource mapping and at the same time we can plan and coordinate different departments of the state, so that resource mobilization and utilization is done in a better way with the help of the application of the space technology”, he added.

DSTE Secretary said “Various projects under Disaster Management and other sectors have been undertaken. We have proposed 21 projects and among them, a project of ‘telemedicine’ has been suspended for the time being. These 20 projects will be completed within three years next. Out of these, two projects have reached the edge of completion and another is going on. Rest of the projects will be initiated in an expedited way.”

He assumed that the signing of MoU will boost the work procedure and in total, Rs 4.23 crore to be spent for these 20 projects and hopeful that utilizing Space Technology, the development speed of the state will be fastened.