Ace-Pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain’s Coach – Sandhya Gurung; Receives Accreditation For ‘CWG 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist & ace pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain’s coach from Sikkim – Sandhya Gurung have received the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Tuesday.

Besides, she has also been allotted a room at the Games Village in Birmingham.

Sandhya, who arrived at the village on Sunday, was denied entry into the village, since she didn’t have accreditation.

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina expressed her resentment over the matter.

“With a heavy heart, I inform of the mental harassment been faced just days before the commencement of ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’. My preparations for the event is constantly impacted after two of my coaches, who helped me clinch the historic medal in Tokyo, being removed without explanations,” – she wrote.

Lovlina further alleged that her coach Sandhya Gurung is unable to gain entry into the CWG village and that her training has stopped just eight days before the start of the games.

“This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Reacting to the boxer’s allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the mater at the earliest.

“We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain,” the ministry tweeted.

Its worthy to note that Gurung, a former national-level boxer and Borgohain’s coach, has closely observed her journey, and the transformation Lovlina went through.

A national-level boxer and the Dronacharya awardee, Gurung won a bronze medal in the National Championships, and finished up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.