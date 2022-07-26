Centre Approves Opening Of 2 New Routes In Arunachal Pradesh; Effort To Boost Tourism Activities 

NET Web Desk

The Centre has approved the opening of two new tourist circuits in Tirap and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh; thereby boosting the tourism activities along these locations.

These newly-approved tourist routes include – Dibrugarh-Deomali-Hukanjuri-Khonsa (in Tirap District) and Dibrugarh-Kanubari-Longding (in Longding District); as informed by the official sources on Monday.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), “It has accordingly been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs to open the following new Tourist Routes in State of Arunachal Pradesh for tourism purpose : ‘Dibrugarh-Deomali-Hukanjuri-Khonsa’ in Tirap District; and ‘Dibrugarh-Kanubari-Longding’ in Longding District.”

Besides, the centre has urged the state administration to “augment the capacity of district administration including police of Tirap and Longding districts to cater to the security of the area for creating an environment conducive to promoting tourism. The activities of tourists to be adequately monitored by the concerned agencies.”

Taking to Twitter, the MLA & Advisor of Agriculture & Horticulture – Gabriel D. Wangsu wrote “Immensely grateful to GoI for creating new tourist circuits in Tirap & Longding dists. Till date these 2 districts were kept out of bounds for tourists on pretext of insurgency. But soon after recent assurance by HM Amit Shah this notice came. After all Modi hain to mumkin hain.”