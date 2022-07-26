COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 72 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 404 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 72 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,409.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh has remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 97, followed by Namsai at 52, Lohit at 39, Upper Siang at 31, Lower Subansiri at 30 and East Siang at 27. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.93 per cent.

The northeastern state currently have 404 active cases, while 64,709 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 12,80,924 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 17,91,796 people have been inoculated so far; informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.