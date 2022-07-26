COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 760 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 5,605 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 760 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,35,621.

Besides, the death toll remained at 6,667 while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate marginally declined to 8.94 per cent from 10.29 per cent on the previous day, after 8,499 samples were tested for the infection.

The new cases were reported from Dibrugarh (64), Goalpara (57), Baksa (51), Dhemaji (47) and Biswanath (42).

Assam currently have 5,605 active cases, while 7,22,002 people have recovered from the disease, including 682 in the last 24 hours. While, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent. A total of 2,84,94,264 samples have been tested so far in the state.