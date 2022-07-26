Meghalaya : BJP Leader Accused Of Running ‘Brothel’ At Tura; Held In Uttar Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a ‘brothel’ in Tura and involving into “nefarious acts” has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Hapur District.

The arrest came hours after Meghalaya Police put-out a lookout notice for the BJP leader; and a non-bailable warrant has been issued to arrest the militant-turned politician who was absconding, after six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested from his farmhouse during a raid on Saturday.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya Police raided the farmhouse – ‘Rimpu Bagan’ owned by the politician, and rescued six minors – four boys and two girls, from the location. Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, been operated along the farmhouse, which incorporated of 30 small rooms.

“They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution,” – informed the SP, West Garo Hills district.

During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022; added Singh.

As per reports, the security personnel failed to nab the politician by a whisker, as Bernard quietly boarded a Delhi-bound flight from Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Saturday evening.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement however, attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, and denied the allegations of running a “brothel”.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.