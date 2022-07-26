Meghalaya : Tura Court Issues ‘Non-Bailable Warrant’ Against BJP Leader – Bernard Marak; Over “Brothel Row” 

NET Web Desk

A non-bailable warrant has been issued for the arrest of the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a “brothel” at his farmhouse in Tura and involving into “nefarious acts”.

The militant-turned-politician Marak has been absconding, after nearly six children were rescued and 73 people were apprehended from a farmhouse – ‘Rimpu Bagan’.

“A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu. It is a standing warrant issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate in Tura,” – informed the West Garo Hill’s Superintendent of Police (SP) – Vivekanand Singh.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya Police raided the farmhouse and rescued six minors – four boys and two girls, from the location.

“They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution,” – informed the SP, West Garo Hills district.

During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found.

Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, been operated along the farmhouse, which incorporated of 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022; added Singh.

As per reports, the security personnel failed to nab the politician by a whisker, as Bernard quietly boarded a Delhi-bound flight from Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Saturday evening.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement however, attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, and denied the allegations of running a “brothel”.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.