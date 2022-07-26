Mizoram : Land-Subsistence In Aizawl’s Republic Veng Locality; Compels 36 Families To Vacate Residences 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Minister for Home Affairs, Disaster & Management Department – Lalchamliana today assessed the land subsidence and landslide at Republic Veng locality of Aizawl.

Currently, the locality is facing a terrible land subsidence, which rendered 36 families to vacate their homes.

The landslides and subsidence were triggered by heavy and incessant rainfall which began last week.

According to the Magistrate Vanlalhruaii Khiangte, 17 families have vacated with all their belongings while 19 families have left without their belongings, putting up at the Community Hall and with relatives.

Besides, gratuities of Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 60 for children per day have been released for all families under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

In addition, the Quick Response Team (QRT), PHE, Geologist & Mining, DM&R, P&E, PWD Quality control and various volunteers are constantly monitoring and keeping a vigil of the landslides/land subsidence site.

The observations and findings have also been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte.