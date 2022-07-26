Sikkim : Former Minister – GM Gurung To Quit SDF Party; Hints At Joining SKM 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a major political development, the former Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader – GM Gurung today clarified that he has not yet resigned. However, he provided hints to soon join the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

Amid speculations, Gurung confirmed of resigning from the party and join the SKM party within the appropriate time.

Its worthy to note that Gurung earlier noted that “SKM is a book of lies” and he will alone lead the party and fight against SKM, if SDF President Pawan Chamling denies leading.

Reacting to the statement, Gurung asserted that “I acknowledge having said that, and I’ll stick to my words. After joining, I’ll also strive to fix mistakes. As a senior politician, I’ll give them advice, and I’m hoping the CM will take my ideas into consideration.”

“During the 30 years of my contribution at SDF, I would like to extend gratitude towards the people of Sikkim for supporting us throughout. Due to lack of cooperation and the fact that the party’s president – PK Chamling, didn’t even try to expand the party, so I have chosen to leave it,” – he stated.

He even shared that “Pawan Chamling used to pin me at times, taunting me saying ‘harayko candidate’ (lost candidate), so considering all, I have made my mind of resigning from SDF party soon and join SKM. However, I am just waiting for the right time.”

On July 19, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) visited Gurung at his own residence, amid rumours claiming his resignation from the SDF party.