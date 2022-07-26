Tripura Citizens & BJP Will Reply To Rumours Of Expulsion : Former CM – Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2022 : Refuting the malicious campaign over expulsion of Tripura’s former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from the party on Tuesday, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and people of the state will reply to the speculations of the rumours.

According to him, those who are trying to monger rumours do not understand the ideologies of BJP, so they had to leave the party. He said unequivocally that he does not believe in conspiracies because he has immense trust and faith in the people and the party.

Recently, some news has been published that the ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb will be sacked from BJP. There has been an uproar over this issue on social media. Since his resignation from the post of Chief Minister, various speculations have started around Biplab Kumar Deb. However, today he practically poured water on all the speculations from Delhi.

On this day, he said, “BJP is managed only by BJP. I was the president of the Pradesh BJP, I served as the chief minister. No one has the capacity to manage the BJP from outside. So, people and the party will answer those who malign BJP.”

According to him, “I do not believe in conspiracies. I have immense trust and faith in the people and the BJP because it is the only party capable of making a prime minister from a small ‘Karyakarta’. It is not possible to understand the BJP for those who act like this. They had to leave because they could not understand BJP,” said Deb while making a statement on his expulsion from the party.

On this day, he repeatedly tried to explain that those who had left the BJP, are now spreading rumours of the expulsion of Biplab Kumar Deb. Different political quarters claimed that he pointed towards the Congress party and MLA Sudip Roy Borman.

Meanwhile, former CM Deb on Tuesday returned to Tripura and attended the organizational meeting of the party. From the airport, he went straight to the Pradesh BJP headquarters here in Agartala. There, he participated in the organizational meeting under the chairmanship of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh.