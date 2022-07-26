Tripura CM Calls-For Successful Implementation Of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday chaired a review meeting for successful implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign through video conference here in Agartala city.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police VS Yadav, Principal Secretaries of various departments, Secretaries, District Magistrates of eight districts and officers of various departments.

In the review meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence. He directed the various departments to take necessary initiatives to make the campaign program successful in the state. He said that to make this program successful, a statewide campaign should be organized.

The Chief Minister emphasized on putting up hoardings in various places of the district including Agartala. Besides, the Chief Minister also suggested organizing the morning ferry on the occasion of this program. The Chief Minister advised to involve clubs and NGOs of all districts for successful implementation of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the state.

During this meeting, the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department Secretary Abhishek Chandra elaborately explained regarding all the steps initiated to implement the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

He said that 5 lakh 45 thousand 477 national flags have been requested from 8 districts of the state.

Out of this, 5 lakh 37 thousand national flags will be arranged through Department of Handloom and Handloom Industries, TRLM, TULM and Central Government. These flags will be made between July 30 and August 6.

Apart from this, 50 thousand paper flags, 1600 wall paintings, 200 table flags and 35 thousand stickers will be made through TRLM.

In order to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a success, various publicity programs have been taken up by the Department of Information and Culture. Various motivational videos will be made in Bengali and Hindi languages ​​to promote this campaign across the state. Posters and roadside hoardings and stands will also be put up, awareness appeals will be made through social media through prominent personalities and publicity campaigns will be carried out on local TV channels.

In the review meeting, District Magistrates of different districts of the state informed about their action plans for the implementation of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha told the District Magistrates that it is necessary to encourage the public to purchase the flags. The Chief Secretary advised the District Magistrates to seek the cooperation of clubs and NGOs for the successful implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign programme. In the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked to take initiatives to properly implement this program in Bru Rehabilitation Centers. The Chief Secretary also advised the District Magistrates to involve BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, government affiliated organizations in this programme.

In the meeting, Urban Development Department Secretary Kiran Gitte said that the national flag will be hoisted on a 30-meter high pillar in the state secretariat premises on the occasion of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program under the initiative of Agartala Municipal Corporation.