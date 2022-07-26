Tripura Commission For Women Disposed 1,606 Cases In Last 4 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2022 : Tripura Commission for Women receives dozens of applications and petitions from victims across the state. However, not all the cases received justice due to the delay in compiling the reports and listening to the grievances by the commission.

After the change of government and appointment of new chairperson, Barnali Goswami the commission during the last four years received a total of 2301 complaints of which 1,606 cases were disposed of with the interference of the commission while a total of 161 cases were reconciled from 2018 to 2021, an official said.

Speaking with Northeast Today, the official said that the women’s commission has also provided financial support or compensation of Rs 1,00,000 of which Rs 17,500 was provided in 2021-22 to 11 complainants, Rs 41,500 during 2020-21 to 23 victims, Rs 16,000 to 8 complainants during 2019-20 and Rs 25,000 to 18 victims during the 2018-19 financial year.

The state women’s commission has also provided safe shelter home to the vagabond or mentally ill women during the last four years to 22 women, a report informed.

The women’s commission has also provided legal help to the victims through the legal services authority. During the last four years a total of 34 victims, which includes the highest 16, last year.

Besides, the commission also investigated a number of cases based on the complaint received or suo motu cases to ensure the safety and provide justice to the victims across the state. So far 88 cases were registered by the commission out of which 88 cases were investigated after the change of the government during the year 2018-19.

The data for the present year was not available with the official, however it was confirmed that the commission has been proactive in dealing with the cases and regular awareness campaigns are organized to ensure the rights and liberty of women are not curtailed.