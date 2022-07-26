Vice-President Calls-For Boosting Tourism Sector In Northeast; Promoting Unexplored Regions & Diverse Cultures 

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President – M. Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need for giving impetus to tourism sector in the northeast, thereby boosting “frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions for strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation.”

He emphasized the same, while interacting with the participants of the expedition – ‘North East on Wheels’ organized by Amazing Namaste Foundation in which 75 bikers including 5 women from 18 states travelled across all the eight states of the North East.

During the event, Naidu called-upon people to give preference to domestic tourism and explore all parts of the country before choosing to tour abroad.

Recalling his recent travels to all the Northeastern states, the Vice-President noted that with beautiful landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality of the people, “the northeastern states are truly a traveller’s paradise”.

Despite the diverse experiences, the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it”; and therefore urged travellers to “explore North East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture”.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice-President wrote “With innumerous lush green hills crisscrossed with rivers, colorful birds, pristine lakes, the rich folk culture and most importantly the warmth and hospitality of the people – the North East is truly a traveler’s paradise.”

“I urge people who enjoy travelling to explore this wondrous region. Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation. #NorthEast” – he further added.

I urge people who enjoy travelling to explore this wondrous region. Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation. #NorthEast — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2022

Appreciating the North East for “showing the way in the field of organic farming”, the Vice President suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of North Eastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.

The Vice President also mentioned about marked improvements in infrastructure in the North East, especially in connectivity, and said that these efforts are “unleashing a new era of growth in the region”.

Complimenting the organizers for the unique expedition, he also appreciated their focus on the theme of road safety.

Expressing concern about the huge loss of lives in avoidable road accidents in India every year, Naidu called-for overall efforts to minimize the number of accidents.