Assam : Education Board Intends To Adopt Digital Education; Application Developed To Ensure Greater Benefits For Students 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu noted that a mobile application was being developed by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) to ensure the benefits of school students.

Additionally, he remarked that the education department had been looking into digital teaching methods, to keep-up with the expanding usage of technology in all aspects of life.

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on Tuesday, Pegu claimed that technology and digital means are being adopted to offer greater benefits for students.

He maintained that the department has been striving to adopt digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for the concerned purpose.

This app will include online courses, question banks, and worksheets among other features that will assist pupils attain information; beyond the subjects provided in the school curriculum.