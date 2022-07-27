Assam : Former Minister – Ardhendu Kumar Dey Passes Away 

NET Web Desk

The former Assam minister & Hojai MLA – Ardhendu Kumar Dey breathed his last today morning at a hospital here on Wednesday, after battling with a brief illness. He was 84.

Dey was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since a few days. His mortal remains were taken to his residence at Hojai where the last rites were performed.

Ardhendu was first elected to the state Legislative Assembly in 1991 from Hojai constituency and went on to hold it till 2006. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2011.

Dey held different portfolios, including Soil Conservation and Irrigation, in Tarun Gogoi’s Cabinet. Denied a party ticket, he joined the BJP ahead of 2021 state elections.

The state President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Bhabesh Kalita, expressed his deepest condolences and noted that with his demise “the state has lost an important leader”.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has also expressed grief at the demise of its former leader.

APCC working president Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha visited Dey’s Hojai residence and offered last respects on behalf of the party.

Besides, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and Lok Sabha MP – Badruddin Ajmal, in a condolence message, said Dey remained connected with the people and his death is a loss for the entire state.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the demise of the former minister. “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader, former Minister and MLA of Hojai Dr Ardhendu De. In his long political career, he contributed immensely towards public welfare. My condolences to the bereaved and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti!” – he wrote.