Assam : Noted Litterateur – Atulananda Goswami Passes Away At 87 

The eminent litterateur and recipient of Sahitya-Akademi Award – Atulananda Goswami, best known for his novels and short stories, breathed his last today at a hospital in Guwahati. He was 87.

Goswami was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for nearly 10 days, where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

“We had taken him to GMCH as he was running a fever. He was immediately admitted to the ICU. He was suffering from dementia for several years. He later developed sepsis,” – informed the deceased author’s daughter.

His last rites were performed by his son at the Navagraha crematorium in Guwahati.

Survived by his children & grandchildren, Goswami was widely-recognized for his novel ‘Namghoria’ written in the early 1990s.

He was conferred with the coveted ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ in 2006 for his short story collection ‘Seneh Jarir Ganthi’.

Among other accolades, Goswami was also bestowed with the Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury Sahitya Award; the Kumar Kishor Memorial Award; the Katha Award; and the Sneha Bharati Sahitya Samman.

He also translated numerous English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese.

A native of Jorhat district, Goswami had retired as a state government official and settled in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the demise of the noted litterateur. “The news of passing away of prominent litterateur Atulananda Goswami has deeply saddened me. We will forever cherish his contribution to the literary as well as social life of Assam” – he wrote.

Sarma further offered his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

প্ৰখ্যাত সাহিত্যিক অতুলানন্দ গোস্বামীদেৱৰ প্ৰয়াণৰ বাতৰিটোৱে গভীৰভাৱে মৰ্মাহত কৰিলে৷ অসমীয়া সাহিত্যৰ ক্ষেত্ৰ তথা সমাজ জীৱনলৈ তেখেতৰ অৱদান চিৰদিন মনত ৰাখিম৷ 'নামঘৰীয়া স্ৰষ্টা'ৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ চিৰশান্তি কামনা কৰি ঈশ্বৰৰ ওচৰত প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনাই পৰিয়ালবৰ্গক গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/X0bRUped8Q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi has also condoled the demise of the prominent author. “Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” – he wrote.