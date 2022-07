NET Web Desk

A smuggler has been apprehended with a rhino horn from Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday; as informed by a police official on Wednesday.

According to the Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) – Mohan Lal Meena, the man hailing from Titabor region have been nabbed from a location near Mohbondha under Pulibor police station.

“The rhino horn was also recovered from him,” – asserted Meena.

“We have launched investigation to ascertain if he is involved with any gang,” Meena added.