COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 104 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 448 

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 104 fresh new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike so far this month, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,513.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Out of these, 22 were reported from Namsai district, 18 from Changlang, eight each from the capital complex region and Leparada, seven from Dibang Valley and six each from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley district respectively.

The state now has 448 active cases, while 64,769 people have recovered from the disease so far. Therefore, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.86 per cent. A total of 12,81,297 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.

Over 17,95,425 people have been inoculated so far; informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.