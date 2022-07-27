COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 686 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 5,543 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 686 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,36,307.

Besides, the death toll remained at 6,667 while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate marginally declined to 9.15 per cent, after 7,499 samples were tested for the infection.

The new cases were reported from Dibrugarh (53), followed by Dhemaji at 45, Lakhimpur at 45, Cachar 43 and Baksa 37 cases.

Assam currently have 5,543 active cases, while 7,22,750 people have recovered from the disease, including 748 in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,85,01,763 samples have been tested so far in the state. While, 4,81,61,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till date.