COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 15 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 99 

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 15 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,738.

Kohima district reported the highest number of cases at 11, while Dimapur, Mokokchung, Mon and Phek registered one each.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 768, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 99 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,372 people have recuperated from the disease, informed a health department official.

Altogether, more than 4.76 lakh samples have been tested in the state till date. Over 18.58 lakh doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state till Tuesday.