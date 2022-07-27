Meghalaya Becomes 17th State To Implement ‘E-Court Fee System’; Ensuring Hassle-Free Payment Processing To Courts 

NET Web Desk

In order to simplify the procedure for making payment in courts, the Chief Justice of Meghalaya – Sanjib Banerjee has introduced the e-court fee system – an internet-based application in the northeastern state.

The application is claimed to ensure hassle-free payment processing, without the need for obtaining physical judicial stamps.

Meghalaya is the 17th state in the country to implement the system; as informed by the officials.

Speaking on the occasion on Tuesday, Justice Banerjee noted that the unveiling of this application was an “important and memorable day” for Meghalaya, as the system would make it easier for masses to access justice, in some ways.

He expressed hope that members of the Bar Association would acquaint themselves with the new application.

During the programme, the Law Minister of Meghalaya – James P K Sangma, asserted that the system would prove beneficial to citizens and the administration, through its faster processing mechanism, safe and accurate collection technique and single point remittance.