Mizoram : BJP Strengthening Base In Ethnic Minority-Dominated Regions To Form Government During 2023 Assembly Polls

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strengthening its base across ethnic minority-dominated regions to form the next government during 2023 assembly polls, thereby ousting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent – Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state.

Additionally, the party is highly optimistic about its expansion, in constituting the next government, thereby increasing its tally in the 40-member House to at least 21.

In order to attain success, the BJP is strengthening its base along specific constituencies across the northeastern state, which are predominantly dominated by ethnic minorities such as – Brus and Chakmas.

“We have enough time to strengthen our party and we are confident of faring better in the upcoming assembly polls,” – informed the state BJP president – Vanlalhmuaka.

Out of the eight states in the North-eastern region, the BJP is ruling four – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Parties belonging to the NDA are in power in the remaining four including Mizoram.

Its worthy to note that the MNF came to power winning 28 seats in the 2018 assembly polls. However, the BJP opened its account and won one constituency.

The party is focusing on three constituencies in Bru majority Mamit district bordering Tripura and one in Hmar dominated Tuivawl seat that shares boundary with Manipur, the leader said.

Besides, the BJP also expects to perform better in two Assembly constituencies in Siaha district, three in Lawngtlai district and a Chakma-dominated seat in Lunglei district.