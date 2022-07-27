Nagaland : Awareness Lecture Conducted In Mon District; Raising Awareness On ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’; the Assam Rifles today conducted a Special Awareness Lecture-cum-seminar at Government Public School in Shengha Wamsa, Mon District.

This lecture was attended by the school administration, Village authorities, Pastor, Director of youth wing and 120 students & their parents of the school.

It aimed to instill pride among masses about National Flag and Independence.

A small booklet was given to the attendees in which basic facts about the national flag was mentioned. Besides, national flags were also given to all the students.

During the lecture, students were briefed about the national flag code and importance of National Flag.

Meanwhile, the students and local authorities expressed gratitude towards the paramilitary troop for organizing such informative events.