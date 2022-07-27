Revoke NLTP Act; Use Revenue For Revamping Infrastructures In Education, Healthcare Sector : Nagaland Legislator – K T Sukhalu

NET Web Desk

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator & Advisor for School Education – K T Sukhalu today suggested that revenue earned from the sale of liquor must be utilized to upgrade infrastructure for education and healthcare facilities.

Addressing the state-level felicitation programme of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021-22, Sukhalu noted that the revenue generated by the state is not sufficient to improve the health and education facilities.

In addition, he suggested that the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, which forbids the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor in the state, be revoked, and the revenue must be used in education and healthcare sectors.

Noting that many won’t accept his suggestion, he, however, clarified that he doesn’t support liquor consumption but claimed that spurious liquor is available in every nook and corner of the state.

“We have tested samples of liquor available in the state, and all were found to be spurious,” he said.

The MLA highlighted that many youths across the state have been addicted to drugs; and mentioned that school infrastructure is in a poor state and there is not much fund available for its improvement.

“The little funds available under Samagra Shiksha are earmarked for schools that have good enrolment and performance. Unless infrastructure in schools is bettered, how can enrolment increase? “During the rainy season, water leaks into classrooms from ceilings and doors and windows are broken. If we get revenue (by lifting prohibition), we can use it for extending grant-in-aid to both government and private schools,” he added.