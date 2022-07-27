Parental Guidance, Collaborative Efforts Of Citizens & Social Bodies; Can Help Build Drug-Free Society : Assam Governor 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has advised parents to spend quality time with their kids and build a safe, caring atmosphere at home, because “strong family bonds and high moral character can aid in developing a drug-free society”.

He also underlined the significance of various groups that support government agencies in their fight against the drug menace.

Addressing an event on Tuesday, hosted as part of the ‘60-Day Anti-Drug Tobacco and Liquor Awareness campaign’, Mukhi said that in light of the growing abuse of drugs and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, “strong family ties, parental guidance and counselling combined with high moral character can help youth stay away from the scourge of these substances”.

“Parents should build a caring, stable and secure home environment for children,” he stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote “I am glad to have shared my thoughts at a lecture session, as part of the 60 Day anti Drug, Tobacco and Liquor Awareness campaign spearheaded by Byatikram MASDO. The rampant drug abuse, alcohol and tobacco consumption have a detrimental effect on the youth and society.”

I am glad to have shared my thoughts at a lecture session, as part of the 60 Day anti Drug, Tobacco and Liquor Awareness campaign spearheaded by Byatikram MASDO. The rampant drug abuse, alcohol and tobacco consumption have a detrimental effect on the youth and society. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4mYGaXyDup — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) July 26, 2022

“It is categorically hampering the growth of society and the well-being of its youth population. A concerned citizen can undoubtedly bring a positive change into society. Therefore, I urged every citizen and social organisation to put a collective effort in tandem with the Government to annihilate the monster of drugs to purge our society of drug addiction and bring about a stringent change in the society,” – he further added.

in tandem with the Government to annihilate the monster of drugs to purge our society of drug addiction and bring about a stringent change in the society. (3/3) — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) July 26, 2022

Additionally, he noted that social organizations should strive diligently to raise awareness of the “vicious cycle” of drugs and alcohol use as well as the harms they cause to society.

“The menace of drugs is spoiling the society. Therefore, the social associations must unite to combat the evil forces and collaborately work with the administration to ensure a drug-free society,” he maintained.

In addition, the governor urged students to work toward a bright future and promised to support efforts for establishing a drug-free society.

He requested educators and institutions in motivating youth to participate in sports, music and other artistic pursuits.

The awareness campaign, organized by an NGO, was earlier flagged-off by the governor from Raj Bhavan; as informed by an official release.