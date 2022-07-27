Sikkim : Panchayat Polls To Be Held From November 4-10 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today announced that Panchayat polls, will be held from November 4-10; and all the procedures for the election will be completed.

The declaration came on the occasion of ‘Sarathi Samman Diwas’ been observed at Reshithang Khel Gaon near Gangtok, which was attended by the cabinet ministers and legislators, officials from the state transport department along with drivers from across the State.

“Those who are seated on the dais may have to sit opposite the next time, so I advise you to visit your constituencies starting on August 15 if you want to be seated there again,” – he informed.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state incorporated of 113 Zilla Panchayats, 183 Gram Panchayat Units, and 1040 Gram Panchayat Wards (excluding Zumsa) in the previous election. This time, two additional districts have also been established, therefore the number of panchayat wards will also be enhanced.