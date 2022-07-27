Tripura : BJP Following Dictatorial Trend Similar To Britishers; Says Former Minister – Sudip Roy Barman 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Pradesh Congress MLA – Sudip Roy Barman, and the former Health minister on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is following the dictatorial trend like the Britishers; and therefore urged the masses to be united and throw away the BJP from power.

Roy Barman made these remarks on Tuesday, while participating in a ‘Satyagraha’ programme organized by the Pradesh Congress Seva Dal here in Agartala; marking a vehement protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s role on Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Addressing the gathering, Congress MLA said “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has understood that nothing can be done unless and until the opposition is suppressed. So the ruling party is trying to pretend to be a saint and opposition as the thief. But the BJP-led government will never be capable of smearing the Congress party with such a deep-rooted conspiracy.”

“The countrymen have understood the trick of the ruling party clearly. BJP is misusing its political power. People should unite and fight against this fascist government. Thereafter, Congress can show the right direction to the country. This government is not listening to the poor farmers and workers. Some capitalists have imposed an undeclared state of emergency in the country to protect their interests”, he added.

The former minister said “The Congress wants to tell the people that the way Congress fought against the Britishers before independence, the party is ready to taste the freedom of the country in the same way by overthrowing the BJP from power with the immense support of united common masses.”

However, Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha led the protest procession along with former MLAs Asish Kumar Saha and Gopal Roy were also present.