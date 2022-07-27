Tripura : BJP National General Secretary – BL Santosh; Sets Tune To Ensure Victory & Attaining More Seats In 2023 Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 27, 2022 : Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (Organization) BL Santosh has set the tune for the party in Tripura and instructed the karyakartas in different levels to go all out to ensure the party’s victory in more seats in the ensuing assembly election in 2023.

He attended a series of meetings on Tuesday, discussed and reviewed organizational matters and passed necessary instructions. However, the speculations going on for the last several days over his visit that the party is going to see some significant changes in the organisation did not find any place during the discussions.

There was a strong rumour about the future of the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and a question also was asked to the party’s ‘Prabhari’ Vinod Sonkar who clearly rejected the possibility. He said BJP is a party of workers and office bearers and whatever is needed for benefiting the party and its workers will be done.

The meeting was attended by all senior leaders including the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik where the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also was present.

At the end of the meeting Biplab Kumar Deb answered the questions from the reporters and said what had been discussed in the meeting.

BL Santosh had meetings separately with the party Karyakartas, morcha leaders and the MPs and MLAs. It was decided that the party will organise a state level training program on August 6, 7 and 8 next at PRTI hall in Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha informed that steps have been taken to ensure that national flags are hoisted in government offices across the state. The availability of the flag also was discussed.

The party karyakartas informed the General Secretary how the party state celebrated the elevation of a Janajati women in the highest post of the country.