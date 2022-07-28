Arunachal Cabinet Takes Key Decisions; For Bringing Reforms In APPSC & Health Department 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has undertaken major key decisions, an effort to bring major reforms in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) & Health Department.

During a cabinet meeting held today, the administration has decided to constitute a high-level Ministerial Committee for examining, if Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to be made a prerequisite for appearing in exams, conducted by the APPSC.

Regional topics pertaining to Arunachal Pradesh, in specific and Northeast India in general, will be compulsorily included in the syllabus for different examinations. Grievance redressal mechanism will be strengthened in APPSC.

Provisions regarding marks in various subjects and number of persons to be called-for interview will be amended and would be aligned, in accordance with prevailing rules governing the selection by UPSC.

Besides, the AR Department will study the practice in UPSC etc. for providing information in respect of – marks obtained for each question & marks obtained by third party.

“The state administration has also decided to restructure the health facilities in the state vis-a-vis Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines and Human Resource Distribution, as per IPHS norms to these categories of health facilities,” – informed an official bulletin.

“Development of a State HR Index and Transfer Policy linked to IPHS norms toward the rational development of Health Human Resource in the State.” – it further added.

