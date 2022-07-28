Amitabh Ranjan Appointed As New Tripura DGP

NET Web Desk

The senior IPS official – Amitabh Ranjan has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura.

Ranjan, a 1988 batch IPS officer is currently the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi. He will replace VS Yadav, whose contract was extended to November 2022. Yadav retired in March 2021.

Consequent upon repatriation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Amitabh Ranjan as the DGP and head of police force with effect from the date he assumes charge.

Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Amitabh Ranjan, Special Director, IB to his parent cadre on July 18.