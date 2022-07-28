Assam : ‘Jihadi’ With Links To Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit – Ansarul Islam; Held From Morigaon 

NET Web Desk

An alleged ‘jihadi’, suspected to have links with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit – Ansarul Islam has been apprehended from Assam’s Morigaon district where he manages a madrasa.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) – Aparna Natarjan asserted that based on specific inputs, the security forces raided the madrasa at Sohoria village under Moirabari police station on Wednesday and arrested Mustafa.

Mustafa is claimed to have been allegedly involved with various financial transactions and anti-national activities of the terror outfit.

“He had several financial transactions in 2019 with Amiruddin Ansari and Mamun Rashid, two militants of Ansarul Islam, which is affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent. Ansari was held in Kolkata and Rashid in Barpeta in Assam a few months ago. Mustafa’s bank accounts have been seized and are being analyzed,” – informed Natarjan.

During investigations, security forces found that the offender had given shelter to a ‘wanted person’ of a foreign country in the madrasa.

Based on this, a case has also been registered at Moirabari police station under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

However, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the madrasa is a private one and has been closed. While, all government madrasas are closed in Assam.

Sarma has also directed the Morigaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) to ensure that the students of the madrasa are admitted in regular government schools.

He mentioned that there are reports of Ansarul Islam militants being active in the state, and efforts are underway to nab them. Ansarul Islam was earlier referred as the Ansarul Bangla Team.