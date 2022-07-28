COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 797 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 5,690 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 797 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,37,104.

Besides, one person died in Goalpara district in the last 24 hours, mounting the death toll remained at 8,015; while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate marginally declined to 8.46 per cent, as 9,424 samples were tested for the infection.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 48 fresh cases. Goalpara district reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 75 in Sivasagar, 60 in Sonitpur and 45 in Dhemaji, the bulletin said.

Assam currently have 5,690 active cases, while 7,23,399 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 4,82,41,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till date.